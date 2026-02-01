Grammys 2026: Everything You Need To Know About Music’s Biggest Night

1 of 3 ❯ ❮

Doechii performs onstage at Tyler The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival held at Dodger Stadium on November 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katie Flores/Billboard via Getty Images) Music's biggest night is almost here: the 68th Annual Grammy Awards take center stage on Sunday, February 1st. Every year, the Grammys bring together the voices, sounds, and stories that defined the last 12 months in music, and this year is no different. It's a night where dream collabs become history, legends stack wins, and breakout stars make unforgettable moments. For artists and fans alike, this is more than an awards show — it's where culture, artistry, and recognition intersect. Why The Grammys Matter This Year The 2026 Grammys feel different because this year's crop of nominees reflects a music culture that's louder, broader, and more genre-fluid than ever. From rap to pop to global sounds, the Recording Academy's picks read like a sonic snapshot of what the world was bumping between late 2024 and late 2025. Icons like Kendrick Lamar and Lady Gaga sit atop the nomination list, while newer voices like Leon Thomas and Addison Rae are breaking through in major categories. With Trevor Noah hosting for the final time, there's a sense that this year's ceremony is both a celebration and a cultural moment. Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

When & Where You Can Watch Circle Sunday, February 1st, on your calendar. The awards go down live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with red carpet and early events kicking off in the afternoon before the main telecast starts. The show airs on CBS and will also stream live on platforms like Paramount+ and other digital services, so you can tune in however you vibe best. Source: Christopher Polk / Getty Artists With The Most Momentum Some names are straight rumbling for big wins this year. Kendrick Lamar leads the pack with a whopping nine nominations, proving once again why he's considered one of the greatest of his generation. Lady Gaga and hitmaker Cirkut follow close behind with seven apiece, while Bad Bunny and Sabrina Carpenter snag six nods each — bridging pop, rap, and global music in exciting ways. First-timers and rising stars like Zara Larsson and Timothée Chalamet (yes, that Timothée) are also making noise, setting the stage for a mix of veteran brilliance and new energy that promises fireworks onstage. Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Controversies Or Debates Heading Into The Show No red carpet moment is complete without a little controversy. This year, some of the chatter is about who didn't get nominated, like the fact that Taylor Swift, despite releasing a new album, landed zero nominations due to eligibility timing, sparking debates about awards windows vs. cultural impact. Others are talking about the Grammys' evolving genre categories — wondering if they're finally catching up with how artists and fans actually categorize music. Of course, snubs and surprises always fuel reactions online (Billie Eilish and The Weeknd's placement in the same categories has been hotly discussed). Source: Getty

Key Head-To-Head Matchups Some matchups are already sparking serious conversation: Kendrick vs. Bad Bunny for top honors, Gaga's pop genius up against genre-defying projects, and breakout creatives like Doechii and Leon Thomas battling in songwriter and new artist categories. Fans are also watching the Best New Artist race closely, where artists like Olivia Dean and KATSEYE are proving they're more than just buzz – they're impact. These head-to-heads aren't just about trophies – they're about who's shaping culture right now. What's Different This Year There are a few fresh wrinkles this year. The Grammy lineup expanded with new categories like Best Traditional Country Album, showing a push to recognize craft beyond the usual fields. Trevor Noah's final run as host adds emotional weight to the ceremony, and the organizers are emphasizing global representation more than ever through genre diversity in nominations. This all points to a Grammys that not only honors tradition but also the changing face of music — one that feels more inclusive and boundary pushing. The 2026 Grammys are shaping up to be a moment; a night where history meets the future, and voices from every corner of music take the spotlight. Whether you're tuning in for your favorite artists, curious about the culture moments, or just ready to see legendary performances, this year's ceremony promises to deliver. From head-to-head battles to breakout triumphs, this is more than an awards show — it's a celebration of where music is and where it's going next.