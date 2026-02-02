Music’s Biggest Night: Full List of Winners at the 68th Grammy Awards

Source: Getty Images

The 68th annual Grammy Awards wrapped this Sunday with history being made and real wins taking the forefront. From record-breaking wins to moments of protest, tribute, and transition, this year’s ceremony felt less like the routine awards show and more like a snapshot of where the industry, where the people stand right now.

The awards honored recordings released between August 31, 2024, through August 30, 2025, spanning 95 categories across genres.

Kendrick Lamar left the building as the most Grammy-decorated rapper of all time. And, breakout star, Olivia Dean, proved her old school, soulful tracks not only move the needle on TikTok but with the Recording Academy, too.

Several artists used their podium moment to publicly speak out against ICE, some for the very first time. Beloved Benito a.k.a Bad Bunny claimed Album of the Year just one week before his highly anticipated Super Bowl performance.

And, the ceremony delivered one of its most emotionally resonant tributes in years, honoring fallen icons including D’Angelo, Roberta Flack, Angie Stone, Sly Stone, and more.

The night also marked the end of an era: this was the final Grammy Awards broadcast on CBS after a 54-year run.

