Listen Live
Close
Local

Storm Chances Increase Across Indiana This Week

States like Minnesota and Wisconsin will see the first round of stronger storms today.

Published on April 14, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Indy Text Club
Sever weather
Source: @NWS / @NWS

STATEWIDE –Forecasters say storms across the Upper Midwest could spill into northern Indiana, with a higher threat building later this week.

Alex McGinnis with the National Weather Service Indianapolis says areas like Minnesota and Wisconsin will see the first round of stronger storms.

“We could see a few stronger storms, maybe even an isolated severe storm in northern Indiana,” McGinnis says. “Places like Lafayette, Kokomo, South Bend and Fort Wayne have the better chance.”

He says the bigger concern comes Tuesday.

“We’re expecting more widespread storms to our north, from Chicago into Michigan,” McGinnis says. “But some of those stronger storms could drift south of that area, especially north of Interstate 70.”

McGinnis says warm, humid air will help fuel storms.

“We’ll have winds out of the south and southwest bringing in higher temperatures and humidity,” he says. “A slow-moving cold front to our north and west will help focus that moisture and allow storms to develop.”

He adds this time of year typically brings an uptick in severe weather.

“Late April into May and early June is when we usually become more active,” McGinnis says. “We expect that pattern to pick up this week and into next week.”

Storm Chances Increase Across Indiana This Week was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Ashes To Victory
Lifestyle  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Ashes to Victory: Prayer Wall

Local  |  Johnette Cruz

“Hit After Hit”: Indy TSA Agent Shares Shutdown Struggle

1:33
Lifestyle  |  Nia Noelle

From NBA Bench to Billionaire: The Junior Bridgeman Story | Dr Willie Jolley

Ashes To Victory
all news  |  Bro. Patrick Cole

Preview of Next Word for Ashes to Victory SACRIFICE

News  |  Tron Snow

Supreme Court Sides With Cox Communications, Rules Against Record Labels In $1 Billion Piracy Case

1:03
Lifestyle  |  Nia Noelle

HerStory – Eleanor Roosevelt: The Fight For What’s Right | Dr. Willie Jolley

1:02
Lifestyle  |  Nia Noelle

How To Make The Most of Every Day | Dr Willie Jolley

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local  |  ericgarnes

Community Connection – February 5th 2026 – Tina with Open Lines

Ashes To Victory
Lifestyle  |  Bro. Patrick Cole

Ashes to Victory Preview of Our Next focus Word “Healing”

Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Indy Lays Out Public Safety Plans for Final Four Weekend

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close