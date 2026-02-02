Listen Live
Indy Early-Morning Shootings Send Three to Hospital

Police say the incidents don’t appear connected.

Published on February 2, 2026

Crime Scene
INDIANAPOLIS — Three men were injured in two early-morning shootings Monday. Around 1:20 a.m., several people entered a home on Patricia Street, near West 30th Street and Georgetown Road, and shot an adult male. He was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

About 30 minutes later, two men were shot at a home on Dunk Drive, near West 36th Street and North Allison Avenue, after someone fired from the street into the house. Both were taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

