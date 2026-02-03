Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was arrested after police said he hosted an illegal after-hours event at a vacant facility on the city’s northeast side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Alonzo Smith, 30, was taken into custody on multiple preliminary charges, including burglary, criminal trespass, and maintaining a common nuisance.

Detectives with IMPD’s Nuisance Abatement Unit received information about an event at a vacant building in the 3900 block of North Keystone Avenue early Sunday morning. When officers got there, they found alcohol not belonging to the property owner and a large group of people, including Smith.

The property owner reportedly told officers that no one had permission to enter the vacant building. Smith claimed to have a key to the facility, but the property owner said that was not the case.

“We will not tolerate individuals who repeatedly promote illegal activity and put lives at risk,” IMPD Chief Tanya Terry said in a release. “Our officers and detectives will continue to target those who threaten public safety, and this proactive arrest very likely prevented further harm.”

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decision in the case against Smith.

IMPD: Man Arrested for Hosting After-Hours Party in Vacant Building was originally published on wibc.com