Ron Kenoly, Influential Worship Leader, Dies at 81

Ron Kenoly, influential Praise & Worship leader and artist passes away at 81

Ron Kenoly, the influential worship leader whose music helped shape modern praise and worship, passed away Tuesday morning.

The news of Kenoly’s death was shared by his longtime music director and close friend, Bruni Miranda. Kenoly was known worldwide for his powerful live worship recordings and for his lasting impact on contemporary praise and worship music across cultures and generations.

“For over 20 years, I had the honor of walking alongside him in ministry around the world—not just as his music director, but as a son, a student, and a witness to a life marked by faithfulness,” Miranda wrote. “He was never an artist, never an entertainer. He was a worship leader.”

Source: Evgeniya Fedorova / Getty

Miranda continued, emphasizing Kenoly’s heart for ministry: “He took all the time necessary to explain what that truly meant. A worship leader’s calling is not to perform songs, but to lead people into true worship in the presence of a King—the King of Kings, Jesus Christ. Today we grieve deeply, but not without hope. The worship he lived is now the worship he beholds.”

Kenoly rose to international prominence in the early 1990s as a central figure in the contemporary praise and worship movement. He is best known for beloved songs such as “Ancient of Days,” “Anointing Fall On Me,” and “Jesus Is Alive.”

No cause of death has been disclosed. Please join us in keeping Ron Kenoly’s family, friends, and the global worship community in prayer during this time.

Here are some songs by the late Ron Kenoly