World Cancer Day: Tina Knowles, Dwyane Wade, Robin Roberts & Other Black Celebrities Who Survived & Thrived

On World Cancer Day, we’re reminded that cancer is one of those words that instantly changes the atmosphere, and some of our favorite Black celebrities have stared cancer in the face, fought back, and lived to tell the story. Source: Kristina Bumphrey/ Emma McIntyre Their journeys are about early detection, faith, survival, and using their platforms to remind the culture that cancer is not always a death sentence. These celebrities also shared their truth along the way, turning pain into purpose and testimony, and we salute them for it. Check out a list of Black celebrities who beat cancer on the flip.

Dwyane Wade Source: Todd Williamson / E! Entertainment / NBC The NBA legend revealed in 2024 that he had a cancerous tumor on his kidney. After undergoing surgery that removed 40 percent of his left kidney, Wade entered a new healing chapter and is now cancer-free. His transparency helped normalize men talking about their health.

Robin Roberts Source: Courtesy / Disney + The beloved Good Morning America anchor was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007. She beat it, only to later face a rare blood cancer called myelodysplastic syndrome. Thanks to a bone marrow transplant from her sister, Roberts overcame both battles and became a symbol of resilience.

Tina Knowles Source: Karwai Tang / Getty In 2024, Tina Knowles revealed she had Stage 1 breast cancer. After a lumpectomy, she shared that she was cancer-free and embraced life with renewed gratitude, showing that strength runs deep in the Knowles family.

Mathew Knowles Source: Unique Nicole / Getty Beyoncé and Solange’s father publicly shared his breast cancer diagnosis in 2019. After a mastectomy, he became cancer-free and began advocating for awareness around male breast cancer.

Shannon Sharpe Source: (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) / (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) The former NFL star previously disclosed that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Through a less invasive treatment plan, Sharpe went into remission and has since spoken openly about early testing.

Roxanne Shanté Source: Joy Malone / Getty The hip-hop pioneer discovered a lump in her breast and initially avoided medical care. Once she committed to treatment, she beat breast cancer and has remained cancer-free.

Wanda Sykes Source: ABC / abc After doctors found stage zero breast cancer during a routine procedure, Sykes chose a double mastectomy. She has been cancer-free since 2011 and continues to speak candidly about prevention.