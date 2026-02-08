17-Year-Old Boy Shot and Killed by Police in Elkhart

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

ELKHART, Ind. — A 17-year-old boy is dead after police fired their weapons in Elkhart early Sunday morning.

Just after 1 a.m., an officer responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the High Dive Park Pavilion on East Beardsley Avenue, which was closed to the public at the time. After calling for backup and speaking with the driver and several passengers, officers fired their weapons, striking the teenager. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

One officer was hurt but didn’t need medical treatment right away. Investigators say multiple guns were recovered from the scene and seized as evidence. Both officers involved have been placed on administrative leave while the Elkhart County Homicide Unit leads the investigation.

