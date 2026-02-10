Listen Live
Senate Committee Approves AMBER Alert Expansion

The amendment would add “high-risk missing person” to the legal definition of a missing child.

Published on February 10, 2026

Source: iga.in.gov / iga.in.gov

STATEWIDE — The Indiana Senate Corrections Committee unanimously approved a proposal Tuesday to expand the definition of “missing child,” making it easier for police to issue AMBER Alerts.

Supporters say the change addresses gaps exposed by the disappearance of Hailey Buzbee, a case where a child in danger didn’t clearly meet current alert rules.

The amendment would add “high-risk missing person” to the legal definition of a missing child—the threshold law enforcement must meet before an AMBER Alert can be considered. That gives police clearer authority to seek alerts in urgent situations that don’t involve a confirmed abduction.

Under the proposal, a child could qualify as missing if they vanish under circumstances that suggest serious danger, even if investigators can’t immediately show a crime or custody issue. Lawmakers say the goal is to give officers more flexibility when something clearly isn’t right.

The amendment wouldn’t automatically trigger alerts, change who issues them, or remove existing safeguards. Police would still decide whether a case meets AMBER Alert standards.

Backers call it a targeted fix rather than a full overhaul, aimed at closing a blind spot in the law. If adopted, the change would take effect July 1, 2026.

Senate Committee Approves AMBER Alert Expansion was originally published on wibc.com

