HGTV Reality Star Fired After Hurling N-Word On Camera

The star of one of HGTV’s longest-running reality series was fired after footage emerged of her saying a racial slur on camera. Nicole Curtis, the star of Rehab Addict, was let go on Wednesday(February 11), the day the show was slated to return for a new season.

The move came after Radar published a video it had obtained, showing Curtis working on a home renovation and struggling. “Why?”, she says aloud, “It’s the last one. Oh, fart n—–.”



The 49-year-old froze instantly. “What the f— is that I just said?”, she says, as laughter can be heard from the crew off-camera. “Nick, you gotta, you gotta, can you kill that? F— my life,” she continued, looking visibly shaken. The person named Nick responded, “No. I’ve got 35 minutes… I’m not killing it.” Further reporting by Radar states that it apparently was filmed during the shooting of the first episode of Rehab Addict’s tenth season, which was entitled “Nicole Goes West”.



Another source for Radar’s story suggested that it was Curtis’ treatment of crew members that prompted the leak. “When something happens, we all know about it… this footage has made it around to the (production) community she (has) screwed over,” they said, “You (Nicole) deserve everything you get. Treat us with dignity and respect, and quit making money off of our backs… You are a trash human.”

“HGTV was recently made aware of an offensive racial comment made during the filming of Rehab Addict. We understand that language like this is hurtful and disappointing to our viewers, partners, and employees, and it does not align with the values of HGTV,” according to its statement. “Accordingly, we have removed the series from all HGTV platforms. We remain dedicated to fostering a culture of respect and inclusion across our content and our workplace.”

Curtis was apologetic afterward. “I want to be clear: the word in question is wrong and not part of my vocabulary and never has been, and I apologize to everyone,” she stated to TMZ, adding: “I’m grateful for the 15-year journey we’ve shared. It’s been a meaningful chapter, but my focus isn’t on my career. My focus, at this moment is rightfully on my relationships, and my community — the people who truly know my character and where my heart is.”