Nolan Williams Jr.'s "Just Like Selma" Ignites a Movement for Black History Month's 100th Anniversary

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

In a stirring interview on The Nightly Spirit, host Darlene McCoy spoke with composer Nolan Williams Jr. about his powerful new social justice hymn, “Just Like Selma.” The song arrives as a timely anthem, coinciding with the 100-year celebration of Black History Month and serving as a poignant reminder of the ongoing fight for civil rights and social justice.

Williams explained that the inspiration for “Just Like Selma” comes from a deep well of ancestral memory. He urges us to tap into the same energy that fueled the activists 60 years ago in Selma, Alabama. In what he calls “perilous times,” the song is a call to action, encouraging listeners to “protest, resist, endure, agitate, fight hate, just like Selma.” The composition intentionally captures the nostalgic sound of the 1960s, reminiscent of the devotionals and freedom songs that were the soundtrack of the Civil Rights Movement.

The hymn carries a profound social justice message, directly addressing the current dismantling of the Voting Rights Act—the very legislation our ancestors marched and fought for. Williams emphasized the importance of staying awake and advocating for our communities. He shared how the song’s lyrics draw from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous “How Long, Not Long” speech, echoing the belief that while the moral arc of the universe is long, it ultimately bends toward justice. The song serves as a powerful tool to bring awareness to the fact that battles once won may need to be fought again.

The release of “Just Like Selma” is accompanied by the “Just Like Selma Hymn Sing Project,” a nationwide initiative launching in February. Williams announced that nearly 100 churches, choirs, HBCUs, and organizations across 32 states have already committed to singing the hymn as part of their Black History Month observances. He hopes to see all 50 states represented, creating a unified chorus for change. Churches and groups interested in joining this powerful movement can find resources, including sheet music and lyric sheets, by visiting NewWorksUS.com.

The song, featuring the Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church Mass Choir along with artists Zacardi Cortez and Beverly Crawford, is available on YouTube. It will be released on all major streaming platforms starting February 1st, ready to inspire a new generation to continue the march toward justice.

Nolan Williams Jr.'s "Just Like Selma" Ignites a Movement for Black History Month's 100th Anniversary was originally published on blackamericaweb.com