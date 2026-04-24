CeCe Winans' Upcoming Tour Details and New Music

Gospel music unites communities by bringing people into God's presence, setting aside personal agendas.

CeCe's new single 'More Than This' is a call to worship that brings peace amidst life's challenges.

CeCe's tour aims to empower the next generation of gospel artists and worshippers through collaboration.

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Few voices resonate through our community quite like the legendary CeCe Winans. Recently, Darlene McCoy hosted a powerful CeCe Winans interview on the Nightly Spirit. The two friends sat down to discuss the unifying power of gospel music, CeCe’s brand-new single, and her exciting plans to bring believers together this fall.

If you missed the live broadcast, here is a look at the inspiring highlights from their conversation.

The Unifying Power of Worship

Darlene McCoy highlighted the current need for our communities to rebuild and unify. She pointed out that there is no better way to achieve this than getting into God’s presence.

CeCe wholeheartedly agreed, emphasizing that true unity happens when we set our own agendas aside.

“Worshiping in spirit and in truth gives us everything we need,” CeCe shared. “Our attitudes won’t move it. Our anger won’t move it. It’s got to be the power of God. It’s got to be the love of God. We have to do it His way. There is no other way.”



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Releasing “More Than This”

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Gospel music fans have a new anthem to celebrate. CeCe’s newest single, “More Than This,” features a collaboration with the incredibly talented Todd Dulaney. Todd actually wrote the song and brought it directly to CeCe, knowing it was meant for her voice.

When Todd sat at the piano and played just a single line, CeCe knew immediately that she had to record it.

“It’s a decision that you make that no matter what you’re going through or what you might face, my decision is to worship,” she explained. “When you’re settled in that, it brings you a peace that surpasses all understanding, because it’s not determining on how my prayers are answered. It’s a decision that I’m making because He is God.”

The Come Worship Tour and Community Focus

Beyond the new music, CeCe is preparing to hit the road. She officially announced the “Come Worship Tour” arriving this fall. Instead of touring solo, she will share the stage with Charity Gayle and Red Worship, filling arenas across the country.

For CeCe, this tour represents an opportunity to empower the next generation of gospel artists and worshipers.

“To see the next generation praising God and for me to be a part of that, it blesses me,” she noted. “Lord, help me to be an example. Help me to help them build so that they can be strong believers.”

Alongside the fall tour, CeCe is also hosting her fifth annual Generations Conference this July, featuring powerful speakers like Jackie Hill Perry and Pastor Cheryl Brady.

To experience the power of “More Than This,” stream the new single today, and be sure to grab your tickets for the upcoming Come Worship Tour. Stay tuned to the Nightly Spirit with Darlene McCoy for more exclusive conversations that uplift, empower, and celebrate our community.

CeCe Winans' Upcoming Tour Details and New Music was originally published on blackamericaweb.com