Listen Live
Close
Local

Central Indiana Police Foundation Hosts Fundraiser For Fallen B...

Central Indiana Police Foundation Hosts Fundraiser For Fallen Beech Grove Officer Brian Elliott

The Central Indiana Police Foundation is organizing a fundraiser to honor and support the family of Officer Brian Elliott, who tragically lost his life in the line of duty.

Published on February 17, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Brian Elliott Photo with Wife
Source: Central Indiana Police Foundation / Central Indiana Police Foundation

Central Indiana Police Foundation Hosts Fundraiser For Fallen Beech Grove Officer Brian Elliott

The Central Indiana Police Foundation is organizing a fundraiser to honor and support the family of Officer Brian Elliott, who tragically lost his life in the line of duty on February 16, 2026, while responding to a domestic situation.

The fundraiser, approved by Officer Elliott’s family, aims to provide financial assistance to his wife, Erin, and their family during this challenging time.

Community members, businesses, and organizations are encouraged to contribute through the official foundation to ensure all donations are properly managed and directed to the family.

Donations can be made online at cipf.foundation or by mailing a check to the Central Indiana Police Foundation at 1525 Shelby Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203.

Checks should be made payable to “Central IN Police Foundation” with “Officer Brian Elliott Memorial Fund” in the memo line.

The foundation has also committed to delivering any notes or cards to Officer Elliott’s family, ensuring they feel the community’s support during this difficult time.

This initiative reflects the community’s gratitude for Officer Elliott’s service and sacrifice.

Central Indiana Police Foundation Hosts Fundraiser For Fallen Beech Grove Officer Brian Elliott was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Black History Month
Trending
Closeup of a well used Bible
21 Items
all news  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

20 Bible Verses That Honor Black History

7 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Historic Grammy Wins That Changed Black Women’s Music History

Lifestyle  |  Nia Noelle

What Does Your House Flow Like | Faith Walking

Local  |  John Herrick

Hoosiers Escape UCLA With Double Overtime Win 98-97

Local  |  Jake McDaniel

NWS: Warming Up in Central Indiana

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close