IMPD Releases Finalized 5-Year Strategic Plan

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has now unveiled the final version of its five-year strategic plan this week.

Published on February 18, 2026

New IMPD Chief
Source: City of Indianapolis / city of indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has now unveiled the final version of its five-year strategic plan this week. It’s designed to guide Indy’s policing through 2031.

Originally introduced in April 2025 by former IMPD Chief Chris Bailey, the initiative is now being spearheaded by newly appointed Chief Tanya Terry. The department built the plan using direct feedback from thousands of employees and community members to ensure the goals matched the actual needs of the city.

The strategy focuses on three main priorities:

  • Fostering a workplace that supports the health and growth of staff
  • Enhancing community safety through trust and mutual support
  • Investing in department infrastructure to improve efficiency

By proritizing a healthier workplace, IMPD hopes to address a persistent shortage of officers by making recruitment and retention a top goal. Terry emphasized that the department is committed to making sure those on the force feel the support they need to succeed.

“We need to have staffing here and have staffing that feels supported and valued,” Terry said in a news conference on Wednesday.

Beyond the walls of the department, the plan calls for more face-to-face time between officers and neighbors to mend relationships and increase transparency. Even as the leadership transitions, the department maintains that its core mission remains the same.

“Leadership may change, but IMPD’s mission, vision and values remain constant,” Terry said.

