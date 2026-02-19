Governor Mike Braun is Confident Indiana Can Land Chicago Bears

Source: WISH-TV

HAMMOND, Ind.–Indiana Governor Mike Braun said Thursday afternoon that he feels confident a deal can get done with the Chicago Bears to bring them to northwest Indiana.

“There are always things with the real estate that you’re looking at. Most of that has been done. A few minor things still need to get done, but now it’s all about dotting the I’s and crossing the T’s at this point,” said Braun in an interview on Tony Katz Today not long after the bill to create a northwest Indiana stadium authority cleared the House Ways and Means Committee.

Braun said Indiana legislators were never going to do anything that would jeopardize the Bears’ desire to consider northwest Indiana for a future location.

“In our own state capitol economic development wise, there’s just as much if not more leverage to help an area that needs it, which would be that Hammond and Gary area,” said Braun.

He can’t give an exact amount of how much money the Bears are going to throw in to make this happen, but he says they will have plenty of skin in the game.

“That’s all part of what we’re working out,” said Braun.

Business climate is something that factors into it heavily, says Braun. He believes the Bears are indicating that Indiana offers a better business climate than Illinois.

Katz asked Braun if he had spoken to Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker about this.

“No I have not. The real issue is why wasn’t he and the Mayor of Chicago speaking to the Bears?”, Braun responded.

