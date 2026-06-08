Source: FOX 59

CENTRAL INDIANA–Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Carmel Mayor Sue Finkam said on Friday that it is time to come together to address the crime problem in central Indiana.

They released a joint statement that says this:

“Crime takes a toll on every community. Individuals who commit crimes often move among jurisdictions, creating challenges that no single community can solve alone. As mayors, we are committed to working together to address this critical issue on behalf of those we serve.

In support of that commitment, we will co-host a Regional Mayors’ Public Safety Partnership Summit. The Summit will convene multiple times during the year.

Mayors from cities in Boone, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson, Madison, Marion, Morgan and Shelby counties will be asked to bring their police chief to join in the discussions. For communities without a mayor, the police chief and the most senior civilian leader will be invited.

As leaders of some of our nation’s most vibrant and dynamic communities, we look forward to expanding efforts that are already improving safety in our region and exploring solutions that benefit all who live, work, play and visit here.

Details regarding the Regional Mayors’ Public Safety Partnership Summit will be released as they become available.”

Finkam had recently called upon Marion County to do a better job getting its crime under control because much of that criminal activity was filtering out into her county and other surrounding counties.

Indianapolis and Carmel Mayors Discuss Regional Mayors’ Public Safety Partnership Summit was originally published on wibc.com