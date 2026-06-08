Source: Michelle Farsi / Getty

NEW YORK–The Indiana Fever squandered a 12-point lead and fell to the New York Liberty in WNBA Commissioner’s Cup play Saturday night 83-75.

The Fever led 57-45 in the third quarter, but then the Liberty would go on a 10-0 run going into the early stages of the fourth quarter. The Liberty led by as many as 11 on their way to the victory.

New York only made two of their 18 three-point shots, but they also went 33 of 40 from the free throw line (83%). The Fever were 9-15 from the line (60%). Indiana was 8-25 from three-point range (32%).

Kelsey Mitchell scored 21 points to lead Indiana to go along with seven rebounds. Aliyah Boston had 13 points and nine rebounds. Monique Billings scored 15 and Caitlin Clark had 10 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds to round out the double figure scoring for the Fever.

Breanna Stewart dominated throughout the evening for the Liberty. She scored 30 points and snagged eight rebounds. Satou Sabally scored 13 points off the New York bench.

New York did not have Sabrina Ionescu. She was sidelined with back soreness. Ionescu has only played in one game so far this season. She did practice on Friday. That practice was the first time the Liberty had their entire team together all year.

Indiana drops to 5-5 with the loss while New York improves to 7-4.

The next game for Indiana is on Monday night at 7 pm against the Washington Mystics at 7 pm. You’ll be able to hear the game on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan.

Indiana Fever Fall to New York Liberty 83-75 After Leading By 12 was originally published on wibc.com