2 Shot, 1 Injured After Officer-Involved Shooting in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says there was an officer-involved shooting Saturday night.

It was around 10 p.m. on East 10th Street, near Washington Point Drive and Eastridge Elementary School.

SWAT officers were following a car with people believed to be involved in a recent shooting.

Police tried grappling the car. That’s when at least one person inside that car started shooting at officers. At least one officer fired his weapon back and stopped the car. The incident ended with three of the people being taken in custody. Two of those minors were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds, while a third was taken to a hospital after being tased while trying to run off.

A man was also detained.

Inside the vehicle, officers found guns.

