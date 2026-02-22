Listen Live
Close
Local

2 Shot, 1 Injured After Officer-Involved Shooting in Indy

Published on February 22, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Blurred Police Lights
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says there was an officer-involved shooting Saturday night.

It was around 10 p.m. on East 10th Street, near Washington Point Drive and Eastridge Elementary School.

SWAT officers were following a car with people believed to be involved in a recent shooting.

Police tried grappling the car. That’s when at least one person inside that car started shooting at officers. At least one officer fired his weapon back and stopped the car. The incident ended with three of the people being taken in custody. Two of those minors were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds, while a third was taken to a hospital after being tased while trying to run off.

A man was also detained.

Inside the vehicle, officers found guns.

2 Shot, 1 Injured After Officer-Involved Shooting in Indy was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Black History Month
Trending
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Madam Walker Legacy Center Reaches New Heights

Christian praying and worshiping with both hands clasped on the holy bible.
8 Items
all news  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

7 Bible Verses You Should Know For Ash Wednesday

Elderly couple playing dominoes
8 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

7 Bible Verses Every Couple Needs This Valentine’s Day

Trending

Trending

Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Shannon Dawson

How Black History Month Changed America

Black History Month Flag on Black Background
Music  |  Bro. Patrick Cole

Saturday Night Live Gospel Black History Song of the Night

13 Items
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

13 NFL Players From Indiana That Have Played in a Super Bowl

Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Noblesville Man Extradited from Egypt in 2023 Fishers Shooting Case

16 Items
Movies  |  BlackAmericaWeb Staff

‘Relationship Goals’ & More Love Films To Watch In February

Trending
9 Items

Trending

Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

World Cancer Day: Tina Knowles, Dwyane Wade, Robin Roberts & Other Black Celebrities Who Survived & Thrived

19 Items
all news  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Black Artists Who’ve Performed at the Super Bowl

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close