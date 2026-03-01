Saturday Night Live Gospel Black History Song of the Night

Andraé Crouch was a trailblazing American gospel artist, songwriter, and pastor widely hailed as the “Father of Modern Gospel Music.”

About Andrae Crouch

Andraé Crouch was a trailblazing American gospel artist, songwriter, and pastor widely hailed as the “Father of Modern Gospel Music.” He reshaped gospel by blending traditional roots with contemporary pop and R&B, earning seven Grammy Awards and global influence. Crouch wrote timeless classics including “The Blood Will Never Lose Its Power” and collaborated with mainstream icons such as Michael Jackson and Madonna, leaving a lasting legacy that continues to inspire generations.

Here’s a performance of one of his early songs Jesus Is Lord along with another legendary Gospel Icon Joe Ligon & The Mighty Clouds of Joy doing a medley. Crouch was one of the first to incorporate lights with Gospel musical performances.