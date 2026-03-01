Listen Live
President Trump Confirms U.S.-Israeli Attacks On Iran
Saturday Night Live Gospel Black History Song of the Night

SNLG Black History Song

Published on February 28, 2026

Saturday Night Live Gospel Black History Song of the Night

28th Annual Stellar Awards Press Room

About Andrae Crouch

Andraé Crouch was a trailblazing American gospel artist, songwriter, and pastor widely hailed as the “Father of Modern Gospel Music.” He reshaped gospel by blending traditional roots with contemporary pop and R&B, earning seven Grammy Awards and global influence. Crouch wrote timeless classics including “The Blood Will Never Lose Its Power” and collaborated with mainstream icons such as Michael Jackson and Madonna, leaving a lasting legacy that continues to inspire generations.

Here’s a performance of one of his early songs Jesus Is Lord along with another legendary Gospel Icon Joe Ligon & The Mighty Clouds of Joy doing a medley. Crouch was one of the first to incorporate lights with Gospel musical performances.

