Mali Music Sparks Praise Break at NAACP Creative Honors

The NAACP Creative Honors event was electrified by Mali Music's stirring performance, which prompted an impromptu praise from attendees.

Published on March 2, 2026

9th Annual Black Music Honors - Show
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The NAACP Image Awards Creative Honors delivered many memorable moments last Thursday, but one tribute set the tone.

Before Pastor Jamal Bryant received the Mildred Bond Roxborough Social Justice Impact Award, Grammy Award-winning artist Mali Music took the stage. The award recognized Bryant’s decades of leadership and national campaigns focused on economic accountability and civil rights.

Mali opened with a portion of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” grounding the room in tradition and legacy. He then flowed into “The Lord Is Blessing Me” by Bishop Larry Trotter and Sweet Holy Spirit. The tribute began as a musical offering, but it quickly extended beyond the stage.

As Mali sang, the atmosphere shifted throughout the venue. The formal program gave way to a spontaneous praise break. Guests rose to their feet, hands lifted across the room and the claps grew louder.

https://www.instagram.com/reels/DVP5GyfDrwb

Black church culture filled the space in a way that felt natural and unforced. The response was both heartfelt and unified. The tribute helped shape the tone that carried into Saturday’s televised main show.

The NAACP Image Awards Creative Honors ceremony celebrates visionaries shaping film, television, music, and culture. This year, it also reminded attendees how faith-rooted artistry continues to resonate in mainstream spaces.

Days later, it remains one of the weekend’s most talked-about highlights of the night!

