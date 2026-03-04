Listen Live
Her Story – Cicely Tyson: The Pursuit Of Excellence | Dr Willie Jolley

From humble beginnings to groundbreaking roles, Cicely Tyson's story of perseverance and excellence.

Published on March 4, 2026

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics
Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “Her Story – Rosa Parks: Boycott Your Fears”

As we celebrate Women’s History Month, I want to share the success lessons we learned from the life of Cicely Tyson. Cicely Tyson grew up in Harlem and decided to become an actress. Even against her mother’s wishes, she decided to outwork everyone, and she became a world-renowned actress who won many, many awards, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom. And she kept pursuing excellence all the way. All the way. Excellence all the way up until the end of her life at 96 years old, where she had been promoting her new book the day before she died.


I love this quote by Cicely Tyson: ‘If you want to succeed, you must not quit, you must fight. Look, I’m going to keep fighting until I drop. It’s just a matter of having some faith. Faith in God and faith in the fact that as long as you are able to draw breath, you have a chance.’ I love that today. Keep believing. Keep fighting. Keep going. 

Her Story – Cicely Tyson: The Pursuit Of Excellence | Dr Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com

