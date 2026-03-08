Listen Live
Gospel Legend Donnie McClurkin Honored at the 2026 SOAR Awards in Chicago

Published on March 7, 2026

  • The event celebrates excellence in gospel music, faith leadership, and media, recognizing individuals whose work has made a lasting cultural and spiritual impact.
  • McClurkin was honored for his extraordinary career and enduring influence on gospel music and ministry.
  • A multi-award-winning artist, pastor, and humanitarian, his music and message have shaped generations of worshippers around the world.

Donnie McClurkin Show

Gospel music icon Donnie McClurkin was honored at the 9th Annual SOAR Awards, held Monday evening at the Greenwood Oasis in Chicago. The event celebrates excellence in gospel music, faith leadership, and media, recognizing individuals whose work has made a lasting cultural and spiritual impact.

Founded by Justin Francis and Rebecca Francis, the annual celebration brought together influential artists, leaders, and media professionals for an evening of inspiration, worship, and recognition.

McClurkin was honored for his extraordinary career and enduring influence on gospel music and ministry. A multi-award-winning artist, pastor, and humanitarian, his music and message have shaped generations of worshippers around the world.

“I was deeply honored to be recognized by the SOAR Awards,” McClurkin shared. “This moment was not just a celebration of my journey, but a reflection of the faith, community, and purpose that have carried me throughout my life and ministry.”

The evening also recognized gospel pioneer Fred Hammond and singer, songwriter, and radio host Erica Campbell, highlighting the SOAR Awards’ mission to celebrate trailblazers who continue to elevate gospel music and faith-centered media.

McClurkin remains a powerful voice in gospel today. His single “Better Afterwhile” recently reached No. 1 on the Billboard and Mediabase gospel charts, drawing millions of listeners online and renewing excitement among longtime fans and new audiences alike. As anticipation builds for his upcoming single and forthcoming album Finally, McClurkin’s global influence continues to grow.

About Donnie McClurkin

With a career spanning more than three decades, Donnie McClurkin is one of gospel music’s most recognizable voices. The Grammy®, Dove, Stellar, BET, NAACP Image, and Soul Train Award-winning artist has sold more than 13 million albums worldwide. Known for powerful worship anthems and messages of hope, McClurkin’s music has crossed cultural and denominational boundaries, inspiring audiences through concerts, international ministry events, and major televised platforms around the world.

Here’s an early video captured of Donnie McClurkin singing a medley of Church songs.

