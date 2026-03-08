James Grear & Company Soar To #1 On Billboard Gospel Radio Airplay Chart

Listen Live
James Grear & Co. Soar To #1 On Billboard Gospel Radio Chart

Published on March 8, 2026

  • In 2023, James Grear & Company topped the charts with their hit single “I Wanna Say Thank You,” featuring Maurette Brown Clark.
  • The song features the powerful vocals of Darrel Walls, member of The Walls Group
  • The single serves as a preview of Grear’s forthcoming album, set to be released later this year via Blacksmoke Music Worldwide.

In 2023, James Grear & Company topped the charts with their hit single “I Wanna Say Thank You,” featuring Maurette Brown Clark. Known for their powerful choir sound and messages rooted in faith, the group has quickly become one of gospel music’s most dynamic and authentic ensembles.

Now, the choir is celebrating another major milestone. Their latest single, “Do It Again,” has soared to No. 1 on both the Billboard Gospel Airplay Chart and the Mediabase Gospel chart. The uplifting worship anthem surrounds listeners with rich melodies and an atmosphere of praise that reflects Grear’s deep commitment to ministry through music.

“I am overwhelmed with gratitude and truly humbled that my single has reached #1 on both the Billboard and Mediabase charts,” Grear shared. “It wouldn’t be possible without the unwavering vision and support of Kerry Douglas and the entire Blacksmoke Music Worldwide family.”

The Walls Group

The song features the powerful vocals of Darrel Walls, member of The Walls Group, whose artistry brings added depth to the worship anthem. Walls recently earned a Grammy Award for Best Gospel Album for Heart of Mine, his collaborative project with PJ Morton.

Written and produced by Darnell Davis, “Do It Again” spent an impressive 50 weeks on the charts and landed at No. 38 on the 2025 Mediabase Top Gospel Airplay Year-End Chart. The single serves as a preview of Grear’s forthcoming album, set to be released later this year via Blacksmoke Music Worldwide.

Grear expressed heartfelt gratitude to his choir, collaborators, and supporters. “I give a special appreciation to The Company for their excellence and commitment, and to Darnell Davis for creating a sound and spirit that resonates so powerfully,” he said. “Most importantly, I thank everyone who requested, streamed, and supported Do It Again. Your connection to this song made this #1 possible. I give God all the glory for allowing this message of hope and restoration to reach so many hearts.”

If you haven’t heard Do It Again, here’s the song.

