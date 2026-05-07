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Community Connection - May 7, 2026 - Tina Cosby talks with Abd

Community Connection – May 7, 2026 – Tina Cosby talks with Abdul Hakim-Shabazz

What happens when the stakes are high, and the pressure is on? In this episode of Community Connection, we're joined by Abdul Hakeem Shabazz, a seasoned journalist and attorney, as he shares his in...

Published on May 7, 2026

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Community Connection – May 7, 2026 – Tina Cosby talks with Abdul Hakim-Shabazz

What happens when the stakes are high, and the pressure is on? In this episode of Community Connection, we’re joined by Abdul Hakeem Shabazz, a seasoned journalist and attorney, as he shares his insights on the recent primary elections in Indiana. From the intricacies of voter participation to the complexities of party politics, Abdul breaks down the key takeaways from the election.

One of the most striking aspects of the primary was the high voter turnout, with 14.9% of eligible voters casting their ballots. “I don’t think more voter participation equals better voter participation,” Abdul says. “A bunch of people getting together to make a bad decision is still a bad decision.” He emphasizes the importance of informed voter participation, where citizens know the candidates and issues before casting their votes.

Abdul also discusses the impact of the Trump super PACs on the election, which poured in $13.9 million into the races. “The Trump people came in wave after wave after wave,” he explains, likening their strategy to the Empire’s relentless assault in Star Wars. “Unless you know how to fight that, you’re gonna lose.” Abdul highlights the importance of adapting to the changing landscape of politics and finding innovative ways to counter the opposition.

The conversation also touches on the topic of voter education, with Abdul emphasizing the need for informed citizens to make intelligent choices at the polls. “Everybody’s got an opinion, but not everybody’s got the facts,” he says. “I’m not impressed with the numbers; I’m impressed with the intelligent choices or the educated choices voters make.”

Throughout the episode, Abdul shares his expertise on the intricacies of Indiana politics, from the state’s electoral system to the complexities of party politics. He also discusses the upcoming November midterms, which promise to be an exciting and unpredictable ride.

If you’re interested in staying up-to-date on the latest developments in Indiana politics, this episode is a must-listen. Abdul’s insights and expertise provide a unique perspective on the state’s electoral landscape, and his passion for informed voter participation is inspiring. So, tune in to hear Abdul’s take on the recent primary elections and what’s to come in the November midterms. Listen to the full episode of Community Connection and discover the latest on Indiana politics.

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