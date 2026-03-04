Lasha Knox Shares Her Testimony on Trusting God in the Storm

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Darlene McCoy recently welcomed the dynamic vocal powerhouse Lasha’ Knox to The Nightly Spirit. Known for her incredible range and authentic worship, Knox brought a powerful atmosphere of praise to the broadcast. For our faith-believing community, this heartfelt interview offered much more than a simple music industry update. It delivered a timely, inspiring masterclass in trusting God’s timing and holding onto faith through life’s toughest storms.

During the interview, Knox opened up about her long journey in the gospel music industry. She emphasized the undeniable importance of respecting the “process.” She reminded listeners that waiting on God does not mean sitting idle. Instead, it requires perfecting your craft, putting in the work, and staying prepared so you are ready when your season arrives. Her ultimate mission goes far beyond making hit records. As she boldly stated, her calling is to “put hell out of business” by pushing the Kingdom forward, whether she is ministering to a handful of people or an arena of thousands.



✕

READ MORE STORIES

A major highlight of the night was the celebration of her brand-new single, “Right There,” featuring the legendary Ernest Pugh. The track is already making waves across the community, delivering a sound that deeply moves the soul. Darlene McCoy praised the powerful collaboration, noting how perfectly the song captures the essence of God’s constant, abiding presence. For fans of authentic, spirit-filled gospel music, “Right There” is an essential addition to your daily worship playlist.

Beyond the uplifting music, Knox shared a deeply moving testimony regarding her family’s recent health battles. As a devoted wife and mother, she has stood firmly by her husband’s side through immense challenges. She detailed his grueling journey, which includes dialysis three days a week, three visits to the ICU, and two failed kidney transplants. Despite these monumental trials, her faith remains completely unbroken. She challenged believers to ask themselves if they will still trust God when the journey gets unbearable. Her steadfast stance serves as a beautiful reminder that the just shall live by faith, no matter the circumstances.

TRENDING STORY: From The Police Force to the Pulpit: Mervin Mayo Shares His Journey

TRENDING STORY: Cece Winans, PJ Morton, Darrel Walls, And More Take Home 2026 Grammy Gold

Closing out the interview, Knox delivered a rallying cry for anyone facing a season of hardship. She boldly declared that her family is not giving up the fight, and she urged the audience to stay in the battle alongside them. She encouraged the community not to forfeit what God has promised simply because the road is hard. By remaining obedient and faithful, she assures us that God will always show up and show out. Her inspiring message leaves us all empowered to hold onto God’s promises, celebrate our diverse testimonies, and continue fighting the good fight of faith.

Lasha Knox Shares Her Testimony on Trusting God in the Storm was originally published on blackamericaweb.com