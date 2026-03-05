Bishop George Bloomer Talks Truth, Faith, & The Soliloquy of a Lie

Lies we believe about ourselves can become our truth, shaping how we see our lives and our relationship with God.

In recognition of National Reading Month, Erica Campbell recently welcomed Bishop George Bloomer to Get Up Mornings to talk about his latest book, The Soliloquy of a Lie. The pastor, author, and entrepreneur used the opportunity to reflect on truth, personal struggles, and the importance of confronting the lies people sometimes believe about themselves.

Bloomer explained that the title of the book carries a deeper meaning. A “soliloquy” is when someone speaks their thoughts out loud, often when they are alone. In the case of his book, Bloomer asks readers to imagine what lies might sound like if they could hear them speaking openly.

According to him, the idea came from years of working as a pastor and counselor, where he often sees people struggling with self-deception.

“A lie becomes the truth to a liar,” Bloomer said, explaining that many individuals believe negative or false ideas about themselves because those thoughts are rooted deeply within them. Once those beliefs take hold, they begin to shape how people see their lives and their relationship with God.

Bloomer pointed to scripture to explain this concept further, referencing a passage that warns about people convincing themselves they are something they are not. For him, confronting those internal lies is the first step toward spiritual and emotional freedom.

During the conversation, Bloomer also shared a very personal part of his story. He revealed that he gave his life to God while in prison and later began preaching after his release. However, even as he stepped into ministry, he continued battling addiction.

Bloomer said that two years into preaching, his addiction returned, leaving him struggling privately while still serving publicly.

“I preached for two years addicted,” he said.

The experience, he explained, showed him how quick people can be to judge others without understanding the difference between spiritual faith and human struggles. Bloomer described how the shame and condemnation he felt during that time nearly overwhelmed him.

Despite the challenges, he said his love for God never disappeared. Instead, he eventually realized that honesty was the key to healing.

“The first step to confronting a lie is to admit the truth to yourself,” Bloomer said.

Once he opened up about what he was facing, his life began to change. Today, he says he has been clean for 28 years and continues to encourage others to remain connected to their faith even while dealing with personal battles.

Bloomer believes that many people walk away from God because they feel their struggles make them unworthy. But he insists that those same struggles can become powerful testimonies.

“A testimony is an undeniable experience that you’ve had with God,” he explained.

Through The Soliloquy of a Lie, Bloomer hopes readers will learn how to recognize the lies that hold them back and replace them with truth, healing, and faith.

The book is available now wherever books are sold.

