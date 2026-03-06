Listen Live
15 Year Old Carrington Bohannon Missing in Indianapolis

15-Year-Old Carrington Bohannon Missing in Indianapolis Since October 2025

The search continues for 15-year-old Carrington Bohannon, who has been missing from Indianapolis since October 2025.

Published on March 6, 2026

The case has gained attention through the Black and Missing Foundation, Inc. (BAMFI), a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness about missing persons of color and supporting families searching for loved ones.

According to BAMFI, Carrington was last seen on October 21, 2025, at her grandmother’s home in Indianapolis, Indiana. The circumstances surrounding her disappearance remain unknown.

Carrington Bohannon is described as a 15-year-old Black female with a light complexion. She stands approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 210 pounds. She has black hair, typically worn in long braided weave extensions, and brown eyes. She also wears glasses.

At this time, details about what she was wearing when she was last seen have not been confirmed.

Cases involving missing children are always urgent, and organizations like the Black and Missing Foundation work to ensure that families of missing persons of color receive the visibility and support they need.

The organization provides resources to families and helps bring attention to cases that might otherwise receive limited media coverage.

Community awareness is often one of the most important tools in locating missing individuals. Sharing information, staying alert, and reporting tips can help investigators and families find answers.

Anyone who may have information about Carrington Bohannon’s whereabouts is encouraged to come forward.

Tips can be submitted through the Black and Missing Foundation tip line at (877) 97-BAMFI (877-972-2634).

You can also submit information or learn more about Carrington’s case by visiting the official case page below.

https://www.blackandmissinginc.com/missing-person-details/?mp_id=8185

If you live in the Indianapolis area, please take a moment to review the details and share this information. Even the smallest tip could help bring Carrington home safely.

The Black and Missing Foundation continues to urge the public to stay vigilant and support families who are still searching for answers.

