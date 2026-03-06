Listen Live
Close
Lifestyle

Her Story – Rosa Parks: Boycott Your Fears | Dr. Willie Jolley

Her Story – Rosa Parks: Boycott Your Fears | Dr. Willie Jolley

The inspiring story of how Rosa Parks' refusal to give up her seat challenged injustice and galvanized the fight for equality.

Published on March 6, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics
Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “Her Story – Rosa Parks: Boycott Your Fears”

As we celebrate Women’s History Month, I want to give you some tips on winning that we can learn from Helen Keller. Helen Keller was born able to see and hear, but as an infant contracted an illness that took her sight and hearing. Her parents refused to give her up to a home for the blind and deaf and decided to get a teacher to help her to learn to speak. Ann Sullivan was that teacher and was able to help Helen to learn to speak. And Helen went on to become one of the greatest communicators in the world and wrote 14 books and over 450 speeches on topics of faith, nature, racism, women’s rights, and overcoming.


While returning to America from an international speaking tour, a reporter asked her if there was anything worse than blindness, and she said, ‘Yes, having sight but no vision.’ I encourage you to work on your vision for the future. Scripture teaches us that without a vision, the people perish. You can if you think you can. Thank you, Helen Keller. 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Her Story – Rosa Parks: Boycott Your Fears | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Mike Epps BHM
12 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Melanin Magic: Black History Month Awards 2026

Close up of a man praying on bible at the window, christian background, devotional concept.
8 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

7 Bible Verses That Honor Women’s History Month

Ashes To Victory
Ashes To Victory  |  Praise Indy Staff

Ashes To Victory: 40 Day Spiritual Journey

15 Items
Entertainment  |  Glyniss Wiggins

D’Angelo Deep Cuts: From Soulful Covers To Features With J Dilla & Erykah Badu

7:46
Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Ricky Dillard Teams Up With Ron Carter for Powerful New Gospel Release

Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Cancer Survivor Fights for Medical Debt Relief at Statehouse

Celebrity  |  Danielle Canada

Rest In Power: Rev. Jesse Jackson, Towering Titan Of The Civil Rights Movement & Rainbow PUSH Founder, Dies At 84

5 Items
News  |  Nia Noelle

Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: February 18, 2026

8:28
The Nightly Spirit  |  Nia Noelle

Nolan Williams Jr.'s "Just Like Selma" Ignites a Movement for Black History Month's 100th Anniversary

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local  |  Nick Cottongim

Community Connection – January 13th, 2026

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close