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Ashes to Victory Preview of Our Next focus Word “Discipline”

Ashes to Victory Preview of Our Next focus Word "Discipline"

Published on March 15, 2026

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St Jude 2026
  • Our journey for Ashes to Victory Campaign continues. how are you doing? Have you submitted your name to our daily Prayer Wall? Have you been on this journey from the beginning?
  • We are trying to build spiritual habits that go beyond Easter or this campaign.
  • Some suggestions are daily devotions, prayer. or even fasting as many are currently doing during this lent season.

Ashes to Victory Preview of Our Next focus Word “Discipline”

Ashes to victory - Surrender, Trust, Week 1 and week 2

Our journey for Ashes to Victory Campaign continues. How are you doing? Have you submitted your name to our Daily Prayer Wall? Have you been on this journey from the beginning? If so, we have surrendered, trusted and are healing. Now it’s the real work on our part discipline. We are trying to build spiritual habits that go beyond Easter or this campaign. Some suggestions are daily devotions, prayer. or even fasting as many are currently doing during this lent season. Below are short messages , songs and scriptures to encourage and inspire us on discipline.

Proverbs 4 deals with this area as well as Hebrews 12:11. Key verses are Proverbs 4:23 NKJV Keep your heart with all diligence , for out of it spring issues of life. Hebrews 12:11 deals with a different form of discipline NKJV Now chastening seems to be joyful for the present, but painful; nevertheless, afterward it yields the peaceable fruit of righteousness to those who have been trained by it.

Here’s short messages of encouragement on discipline.

Here’s an encouraging song

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