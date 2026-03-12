Listen Live
News

Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: March 11, 2026

Sybil Wilkes breaks down the key insights you need to know in her latest analysis of the evolving landscape.

Published on March 11, 2026

St Jude 2026
Sybil Wilkes What We Need to Know (updated Nov 2025)
Source: Reach Media / Radio One

In Sybil’s latest ‘What We Need to Know’ segment, she breaks down critical developments at home and abroad, providing the clarity and context we need to stay informed and empowered. From escalating global conflicts to key political races and cultural highlights, here’s a look at the stories impacting our lives right now.

Escalation in the Middle East: Rising Tensions and Global Concerns

The situation in the Middle East has taken a grave turn. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard has reportedly launched its most significant attack yet on U.S. and Israeli targets. This aggressive move, described as a three-hour missile barrage, signals a dangerous new phase in the region’s instability. The Iranian regime is demanding the “complete surrender of its enemies,” raising alarms worldwide about the potential for a wider, more devastating war. This development keeps the world on edge as leaders assess the long-term consequences.

Operation Epic Fury: The Human Cost for U.S. Service Members

This intensifying conflict, named Operation Epic Fury, is taking a direct toll on American families. The Pentagon has confirmed that seven U.S. service members have lost their lives, with an additional 140 wounded. While a spokesperson noted that most injuries are minor and over 100 soldiers have already returned to duty, the increasing number of casualties is a somber reminder of the human cost of war. Our thoughts are with the brave men and women in uniform and their loved ones during this difficult time.

Rising Gas Prices: Impact at the Pump and Beyond

Back at home, the instability overseas is hitting our wallets hard. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has surged to $3.57, a stark increase from the $2.93 average just one month ago. The pain at the pump is even more severe in states like California, where drivers are now shelling out an average of $5.33 per gallon. This spike in fuel costs directly affects household budgets, making everything from daily commutes to running a small business more expensive for everyone.

Georgia’s 14th District Runoff: A Pivotal Political Moment

In the political arena, a significant race is shaping up in Georgia’s 14th district. Following the resignation of Marjorie Taylor Greene, a runoff election is set for April 7th to fill her vacant seat. The contest features Democrat Sean Harris, a retired African American Brigadier General, who will face off against the Trump-endorsed Republican, Clay Fuller. While Fuller is considered the favorite in the deeply conservative district, Harris’s candidacy brings an important voice and perspective to the race, which many will be watching closely.

Michael Jackson Biopic: Celebrating a Cultural Icon

n a lighter note, fans of the King of Pop have something to look forward to. “Michael,” the highly anticipated biopic about Michael Jackson, is offering limited early access screenings beginning April 22. This special event gives dedicated fans a chance to be among the first to see the film, which promises a deep dive into the life and legacy of the global music icon.

