Listen Live
Close
Local

NWS: Breezy Hoosier Friday, Storm Risk Sunday

Winds on Sunday are expected to range from 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to about 36 mph.

Published on March 13, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude 2026
Weather
Source: @NWS / @NWS

STATEWIDE — Gusty winds and slightly warmer temperatures are expected Friday across central Indiana, while forecasters are keeping a close eye on the potential for thunderstorms — and possibly severe weather — later in the weekend.

Jason Puma, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said winds will pick up out of the southwest Friday at around 20 mph, with gusts reaching as high as 45 mph.

High temperatures are expected to reach about 56 degrees, a modest warm-up compared with Thursday but still typical for early March.

“It’ll be a little bit warmer than today, but not too bad,” Puma said.

The region’s next significant chance for precipitation arrives Sunday, when a cold front is expected to move through the area.

Forecasters currently estimate about a 50% chance of thunderstorms as the system passes. Winds on Sunday are expected to range from 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to about 36 mph.

Meteorologists are also monitoring the potential for severe weather Sunday afternoon and Sunday night as storms move through the region.

Puma said the primary threats would likely include damaging straight-line winds and large hail. However, if enough instability develops in the atmosphere, forecasters say an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

“We’ll be watching the severe aspect as well Sunday afternoon and Sunday night as those storms move through,” Puma said.

Officials encourage residents to stay updated on the forecast through the weekend as conditions develop.

NWS: Breezy Hoosier Friday, Storm Risk Sunday was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Close up of a man praying on bible at the window, christian background, devotional concept.
8 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

7 Bible Verses That Honor Women’s History Month

Mike Epps BHM
12 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Melanin Magic: Black History Month Awards 2026

ALEXA
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Listen To Praise Indy On Your Amazon Alexa Or Echo

Ashes To Victory
Lifestyle  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Ashes to Victory: Prayer Wall

5 Items
News  |  Nia Noelle

Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: February 25, 2026

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local  |  ericgarnes

Community Connection – February 5th 2026 – Tina with Open Lines

News  |  Dr. Stacey Patton

Perspective: Without Jesse Jackson, There Is No Barack Obama

News  |  Joe Jurado

Judge Gives Trump Administration Until Friday To Restore Slavery Exhibit

Local  |  John Herrick

Governor Mike Braun is Confident Indiana Can Land Chicago Bears

12:30:24
Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Wendy’s to Close Hundreds of U.S. Locations in first half of 2026

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close