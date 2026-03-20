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Braun Looks into Repeated Fires at Indiana State Prison

Some fires were started on purpose or by unattended equipment.

Published on March 20, 2026

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Sen. Mike Braun
Source: Bill Clark / Getty

STATEWIDE –Governor Mike Braun says he wants to understand why fires keep happening at the Indiana State Prison.

The prison has had electrical problems for years, including fires that killed Josh Devine in 2017 and Michael Smith in 2023. Investigators found slow responses, missing equipment, and outdated systems.

Braun is working with the Department of Correction to see what needs to change. In Devine’s case, officers took several minutes to respond, and when they arrived, they didn’t have a key or a fire extinguisher. There have been hundreds of other fires at the prison since then.

Smith’s family has sued the Department, saying staff didn’t protect him, with a trial set for December. Devine’s family settled a separate lawsuit for nearly $4 million.

Some fires were started on purpose or by unattended equipment, and others came from electrical problems. Braun says the goal is to identify the causes and prevent future incidents.

Braun Looks into Repeated Fires at Indiana State Prison was originally published on wibc.com

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