MAJOR and Nia Allen Share Message of Hope with New Song “Just You Wait”

The song encourages listeners not to grow weary while doing good, based on Galatians 6:9

The artists drew inspiration from their personal journeys of faith, uncertainty, and perseverance

The collaboration reflects the artists' long-standing friendship and shared passion for uplifting music

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

Gospel powerhouse Nia Allen and platinum soul singer MAJOR are teaming up to deliver a message of hope through their latest collaboration, “Just You Wait.” The two artists recently stopped by Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell to share the inspiration behind the song and explain why its message feels especially timely.

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Nia Allen described the song as a true “hope anthem,” rooted in the scripture Galatians 6:9, which encourages believers not to grow weary while doing good. According to Allen, the message speaks directly to people who feel stuck in a season of waiting.

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“This song is really for those people who feel like they’re in a place of waiting,” she explained. “Waiting isn’t easy, but it’s a part of our spiritual journey.”

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Allen shared that waiting has been a recurring theme throughout her life and ministry. She said she is personally still trusting God in certain areas, which made the song feel even more meaningful. Her goal is to remind listeners that waiting does not mean they are being punished or forgotten.

“I want people to know they’re not by themselves,” she said. “We’ve all had to wait on something, and many of us are waiting on something right now.”

For MAJOR, the collaboration felt like a full-circle moment. The two artists share a long history, dating back to their time at the prestigious Berklee College of Music. He recalled admiring Allen’s presence and commitment to gospel music during their school years.

“When Nia called and asked if I wanted to write with her, I was honored,” MAJOR shared. “She was someone I looked up to back then, so to now be working together on a song like this—it means a lot.”

The duo worked alongside producer and songwriter Brunes Charles to craft the song, pulling inspiration from their personal journeys. Rather than creating something purely theoretical, they focused on writing from real-life experiences of faith, uncertainty, and perseverance.

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Listeners who have already heard the song say it delivers both encouragement and energy, blending gospel roots with soulful sounds. The track reminds people that difficult seasons don’t last forever and that faith can carry them through moments of doubt.

Despite the serious message behind the song, the conversation during the interview was filled with humor and lighthearted moments, highlighting the natural chemistry between the artists. Their friendship and shared passion for music were evident throughout the discussion.

As they continue promoting “Just You Wait,” both artists are encouraging fans to stay connected through social media and streaming platforms. For Nia Allen and MAJOR, this collaboration is more than just a song—it’s a reminder that hope can still shine, even during life’s most uncertain seasons.

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MAJOR and Nia Allen Share Message of Hope with New Song “Just You Wait” was originally published on getuperica.com