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One Dead, One Critical After Shooting at Northside Indy Funeral

Published on March 23, 2026

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WISH-TV
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

ARTICLE FROM WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say a man is dead and another man is in critical condition after they were shot outside Antioch Baptist Church on Indy’s north side during a funeral.

According to a release from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, at approximately 9:55 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 700 block of East 32nd Street on reports of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found two male adults with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to the hospital in critical condition, but one man died.

One Dead, One Critical After Shooting at Northside Indy Funeral was originally published on wibc.com

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