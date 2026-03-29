Penned by David R. Curry Jr., the choir’s co-founder and Minister of Music, the song delivers the signature energy, passion, and praise that have defined the choir’s sound for decades.

The momentum behind We Still Believe continues to build, as the album’s first two singles, “The Promise” and “Only One Way Home,” both soared to No. 1 on the Billboard Gospel Airplay and Gospel Top 40 charts

Listeners can now experience the powerful message of “He Reigns” through its official music video.

Mississippi Mass Choir’s New Single “HE REIGNS”

Malaco Music Group Releases Mississippi Mass Choir’s Powerful New Single “He Reigns”

Malaco Music Group proudly announces the release of “He Reigns,” the latest single from Mississippi Mass Choir’s award-winning album We Still Believe. Penned by David R. Curry Jr., the choir’s co-founder and Minister of Music, the song delivers the signature energy, passion, and praise that have defined the choir’s sound for decades.

With its vibrant choral arrangement and uplifting, celebratory melody, “He Reigns” is a bold declaration of Jesus’ sovereign power, encouraging listeners everywhere to join in worship and lift their voices in praise.

“It has been said, ‘When it rains, it pours,’ but the Mississippi Mass Choir reminds us that when it pours, God reigns,” said Jerry Mannery, Executive Director of the choir. “He reigns over the rain and over everything.”

The momentum behind We Still Believe continues to build, as the album’s first two singles, “The Promise” and “Only One Way Home,” both soared to No. 1 on the Billboard Gospel Airplay and Gospel Top 40 charts. Their chart-topping success highlights the choir’s enduring influence and its ability to inspire audiences across generations.

Listeners can now experience the powerful message of “He Reigns” through its official music video.





About Mississippi Mass Choir

For more than 37 years, the Mississippi Mass Choir has remained a cornerstone of gospel music and ministry. Established to preserve and elevate the rich tradition of choir-driven gospel, the ensemble has earned widespread recognition for its dynamic recordings and electrifying live performances.

Throughout its storied history, the choir has received numerous accolades, including three Grammy Award nominations and 12 Stellar Gospel Music Awards, as well as the prestigious Thomas A. Dorsey Notable Achievement Award.

The choir’s legacy also includes induction into the Mississippi Music Museum Hall of Fame and recognition as Billboard Gospel Artist of the Year. Additional honors, including a Soul Train Music Award, further affirm the choir’s lasting impact on gospel music and its global ministry.





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