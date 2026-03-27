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Butler Launches New Fund to Support Indy’s Arts Scene With Every Ticket Sold

A major move is happening at Butler University and it could have a lasting impact on Indianapolis’ creative community.

The university has officially launched a new initiative called the Arts Performance Fund, designed to turn every show into long term support for local arts organizations.

The concept is simple but powerful.

For every ticket sold at Butler’s performance venues, one dollar will go directly into a fund dedicated to supporting arts organizations across Indianapolis.

That means every concert, play, or live event is now doing more than entertaining. It is helping sustain the city’s creative ecosystem.

Since launching in June 2025, the fund has already grown to around $150,000 with big goals ahead.

Butler plans to reach $1 million by 2027 and eventually scale the fund to $10 million over time.

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Starting in 2027, the money will be distributed to local arts organizations to help with programming, accessibility, and long term sustainability.

At a time when many arts organizations are facing rising costs and shifting audiences, this initiative is stepping in with a new model that supports the entire creative community, not just one venue.

Leaders at Butler say the goal is to set a new standard for how performance spaces give back to their cities.

This initiative also connects to Butler’s larger plans to transform its campus and strengthen its connection to Indianapolis.

Through projects like the future Midtown Arts District and renovations to Clowes Memorial Hall, the university is positioning itself as a major hub for arts and culture in the city.

RELATED: 400+ Students Attend 8th Annual FBL Summit at Butler

Butler Launches New Fund to Support Indy’s Arts Scene With Every Ticket Sold was originally published on hot1009.com