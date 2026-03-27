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IU Launches Initiative to Support Black Arts, Culture, and Research

A new initiative at Indiana University is aiming to expand how Black culture, history, and the arts are studied and supported across the Midwest.

The program, called Black Humanities in the Midwest, is centered on creating space for deeper exploration of Black life through research, creativity, and community engagement.

According to IU Indianapolis professor Leslie Etienne, the initiative is meant to be open and inviting to anyone interested in learning more.

“This is for the curious,” Etienne said. “We’re calling all the curious.”

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Beyond its cultural impact, the initiative is also creating real opportunities in higher education. The program will include three research labs and fund seven postdoctoral positions for PhD graduates.

These roles are especially significant because they provide a pathway toward tenure, a form of long-term job security that can be difficult to access, particularly for people of color in academia.

The investment comes at a notable time. Across the country, many institutions are pulling back from conversations and programs centered around race.

Indiana University itself recently closed diversity, equity, and inclusion offices across its campuses, including in Indianapolis.

In that context, this initiative stands out as a continued commitment to supporting Black studies and scholarship.

Project manager Asia Abang says the timing could not be more important. She hopes the initiative will not only support research but also build stronger connections between the university and the broader community.

“It brings me a lot of hope,” Abang said. “I think especially for the times that we are in now, it is even more pivotal and important.”

As the program develops, it represents a broader effort to ensure Black stories, voices, and cultural contributions continue to be studied, supported, and shared.

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IU Launches Initiative to Support Black Arts, Culture, and Research was originally published on hot1009.com