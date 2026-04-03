Listen Live
Close
Local

Man Pulled Over and Arrested after Greenwood Walmart Burglary

Indiana State Troopers from the Bloomington District found and arrested a man traveling on I-69 Wednesday morning.

Published on April 3, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Source: (Photo by Jiri Hera/Getty.)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana State Troopers from the Bloomington District found and arrested a man traveling on I-69 Wednesday morning.

After receiving a dispatch from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office regarding a burglary at a local Walmart, troopers spotted a vehicle matching the suspect’s description. The driver, identified as 61-year-old Joseph D. Reed of Indianapolis, was pulled over and taken to the Morgan County Jail.

Reed faces preliminary charges of Burglary and Receiving and/or Possession of Stolen Property.

Man Pulled Over and Arrested after Greenwood Walmart Burglary was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Inspire Her 2026
10 Items
Local  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Inspire HER: Women’s History Month 2026

Ashes To Victory
Lifestyle  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Ashes to Victory: Prayer Wall

Ashes To Victory
Lifestyle  |  Bro. Patrick Cole

Ashes to Victory Encouragement on TRUST

ALEXA
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Listen To Praise Indy On Your Amazon Alexa Or Echo

Ashes To Victory
Lifestyle  |  Editorial Staff

Ashes To Victory Week 4: DISCIPLINE

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local  |  ericgarnes

Community Connection – February 5th 2026 – Tina with Open Lines

News  |  Joe Jurado

State Department Warns Americans To ‘Exercise Increased Caution’ Due To Iran War

Ashes To Victory
Lifestyle  |  Bro. Patrick Cole

Ashes to Victory Preview of Our Next focus Word “Healing”

Ashes To Victory
Lifestyle  |  Rita Green

Ashes To Victory: Healing Is Essential

Ashes To Victory
all news  |  Bro. Patrick Cole

Preview of Next Word for Ashes to Victory SACRIFICE

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close