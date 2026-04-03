Source: (Photo by Jiri Hera/Getty.)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana State Troopers from the Bloomington District found and arrested a man traveling on I-69 Wednesday morning.

After receiving a dispatch from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office regarding a burglary at a local Walmart, troopers spotted a vehicle matching the suspect’s description. The driver, identified as 61-year-old Joseph D. Reed of Indianapolis, was pulled over and taken to the Morgan County Jail.

Reed faces preliminary charges of Burglary and Receiving and/or Possession of Stolen Property.

Man Pulled Over and Arrested after Greenwood Walmart Burglary was originally published on wibc.com