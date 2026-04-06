Listen Live
Close
Local

Indianapolis Man's 2-Day Crime Spree Returns 98-Year Sentence

Indianapolis Man’s 2-Day Crime Spree Returns 98-Year Sentence

Terrell Williamson was convicted of murder, robbery, auto theft and other charges for a series of crimes in February 2023.

Published on April 6, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Indy Text Club
Terrell Williamson
Terrell Williamson (IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to 98 years in prison for his involvement in a crime spree from three years ago.

The crime spree began in February 2023 after Terrell Williamson intentionally swerved his vehicle onto a sidewalk, hit a man, and then fled the scene. The victim was a 47-year-old father named John Pollard Jr. Pollard was walking with his 15-year-old son along 16th and Capitol when he was hit.

Williamson was eventually arrested after a series of crimes in downtown Indianapolis, including carjackings and armed robberies. He was convicted of multiple charges, including murder, robbery, intimidation, and auto theft.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said on Thursday that Williamson’s sentence “delivers justice for the Pollard family and the victim who are forever impacted by these senseless acts.”

Williamson will serve his 98-year prison sentence in the Indiana Department of Correction.

Indianapolis Man’s 2-Day Crime Spree Returns 98-Year Sentence was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Inspire Her 2026
10 Items
Local  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Inspire HER: Women’s History Month 2026

Ashes To Victory
Lifestyle  |  Bro. Patrick Cole

Ashes to Victory Encouragement on TRUST

News  |  Joe Jurado

State Department Warns Americans To ‘Exercise Increased Caution’ Due To Iran War

Local  |  John Herrick

116th IHSAA Boys Basketball State Finals Set for Saturday

Ashes To Victory
Lifestyle  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Ashes to Victory: Prayer Wall

News  |  Shannon Dawson

Was The TSA Crisis Written In Project 2025?

ALEXA
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Listen To Praise Indy On Your Amazon Alexa Or Echo

Ashes To Victory
Lifestyle  |  Rita Green

Ashes To Victory: Healing Is Essential

News  |  Zack Linly

Federal Judge Rules Against Pentagon’s Free Speech-Defying Press Policy

Celebrity News  |  D.L. Chandler

Oil Prices Drop, Stock Market Surges Amid Chatter That Iran War Nearing End

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close