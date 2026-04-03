Listen Live
Close
Music

Renee Spearman talks hit single 'You Chose Me'

Renee Spearman talks hit single 'You Chose Me' on The Light 103.9

Published on April 3, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Melissa Pick Hit Renee Spearman

Grammy and Stellar Award-nominated gospel artist Renee Spearman recently joined Melissa Wade on The Light 103.9 to discuss her powerful new single, “You Chose Me.” Empowering voices across the community, the track is currently the No. 1 most added gospel song in the country.

With seven Top 10s, eight new station adds, and a 125-spin increase this week, “You Chose Me” is trending in the Top 30. It stands as one of the fastest-moving singles of Spearman’s career.

The culturally connected anthem features 5X-Platinum R&B legend Montell Jordan and the incomparable Kim Burrell.

During the Good Friday broadcast, Spearman shared the heartfelt inspiration behind the music.

Related Stories

“It was inspired basically by God, because God chooses us to do certain things in life,” Spearman told Wade. “Just like for yourself and radio, for me, music, artistry. He chose us to do that. And so the song is just telling God, thank you for choosing us.”

Spearman also explained that Jordan, a pastor and cancer survivor, was the perfect addition to the track because he deeply relates to being chosen for this season.

Renee Spearman talks hit single 'You Chose Me' on The Light 103.9 was originally published on thelightnc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Inspire Her 2026
10 Items
Local  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Inspire HER: Women’s History Month 2026

Ashes To Victory
Lifestyle  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Ashes to Victory: Prayer Wall

Ashes To Victory
Lifestyle  |  Bro. Patrick Cole

Ashes to Victory Encouragement on TRUST

ALEXA
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Listen To Praise Indy On Your Amazon Alexa Or Echo

Ashes To Victory
Lifestyle  |  Editorial Staff

Ashes To Victory Week 4: DISCIPLINE

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local  |  ericgarnes

Community Connection – February 5th 2026 – Tina with Open Lines

News  |  Joe Jurado

State Department Warns Americans To ‘Exercise Increased Caution’ Due To Iran War

Ashes To Victory
Lifestyle  |  Bro. Patrick Cole

Ashes to Victory Preview of Our Next focus Word “Healing”

Ashes To Victory
Lifestyle  |  Rita Green

Ashes To Victory: Healing Is Essential

Ashes To Victory
all news  |  Bro. Patrick Cole

Preview of Next Word for Ashes to Victory SACRIFICE

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close