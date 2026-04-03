Madison Copeland Drops New Worship Anthem “What Kind of Love”

Copeland's new song reflects on the unconditional love of Christ and its power to heal and restore.

Her musical journey has been shaped by mentors who taught her to worship God both on and off the stage.

Copeland hopes the song will encourage listeners to embrace God's constant presence in their lives.

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / R1 Digital / Reach Media

Worship leader and gospel artist Madison Copeland is stepping into a new season of music with the release of her latest single, “What Kind of Love (Agape).” During a recent appearance on Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell, Copeland shared the heart behind the song and why its message feels especially meaningful during Resurrection Sunday.

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Copeland introduced the song as a celebration of the love of Jesus and the sacrifices made for humanity. She explained that the timing of the release was intentional, aligning with Easter weekend when many believers reflect on Christ’s sacrifice and resurrection.

“This song talks about the love of Jesus and the sacrifices He made for us,” Copeland shared. “What better way to kick off Resurrection weekend than by celebrating that love.”

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Based in Richmond, Virginia, Copeland currently serves as a worship leader at Speaking Spirit Ministries under the leadership of Pastor Fred Wyatt. She described this season of her life as one filled with gratitude, as she balances her role in ministry with her growing career as a recording artist.

Music has always been part of her life. Originally from Salisbury, Maryland, Copeland grew up in a family deeply rooted in faith and music. With pastors and musicians on both sides of her family, she said her path into ministry felt almost inevitable.

“There was no way I could run away from this calling,” she explained with a laugh. “Music and ministry have always been part of who I am.”

Copeland also credited her mentors for helping shape her leadership style and spiritual discipline. She spoke fondly of the influence of the late Perry Bowens, describing him as someone who taught her the importance of staying devoted to God both on and off the stage.

One of the most valuable lessons she learned, she said, was understanding that worship doesn’t stop once the music ends. Instead, it should be reflected in everyday life.

“Learning how to love God in private and not just during worship moments is something I’ll always carry with me,” Copeland said.

She also shared how working with gospel artist Tim Bowman Jr. and being connected to the Faith City Music family has expanded her perspective as both an artist and worship leader. Traveling, singing background vocals, and learning from experienced leaders have helped prepare her for this next chapter.

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Beyond introducing her music, Copeland took time to explain the meaning behind the word “agape,” which is central to her new single. She described agape as the unconditional love of Christ, a love that exists even before people realize they need it.

She referenced scripture that highlights how God extended love to humanity through Jesus, offering healing, restoration, and guidance.

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“I want people to know that the love of Christ is available,” she said. “You don’t have to stay broken or stuck where you are. Jesus walks with us through every season.”

Copeland hopes listeners walk away from her song feeling encouraged, supported, and reminded of God’s constant presence in their lives. With her powerful vocals and heartfelt message, “What Kind of Love (Agape)” aims to inspire faith and reflection during Easter and throughout the year.

Fans can follow Madison Copeland on social media and stream her new single across digital platforms as she continues to share her message of hope through music.

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Madison Copeland Drops New Worship Anthem “What Kind of Love” was originally published on getuperica.com