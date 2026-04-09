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Fernando Mendoza to Watch NFL Draft with Family in Miami

Published on April 9, 2026

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2026 Indiana Pro Day
Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

MIAMI, FL.–Fernando Mendoza, a top prospect expected to be the first overall pick in the NFL draft by the Las Vegas Raiders, plans to watch the draft with family and friends in Miami. The draft is in Pittsburgh and starts on April 23, but some players, including recent top picks, prefer to watch remotely.

The Raiders have indicated they may ease Mendoza into the starting lineup, possibly with veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins starting initially.

Mendoza won Heisman Trophy and led Indiana to its first ever national championship in football last season.

Fernando Mendoza to Watch NFL Draft with Family in Miami was originally published on wibc.com

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