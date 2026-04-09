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Gov. Braun Announces 30-Day Suspension of Indiana's Gas Use Tax

Gov. Braun Announces 30-Day Suspension of Indiana's Gas Use Tax

In a news conference on Wednesday, Indiana Governor Mike Braun announced a 30-day suspension on the state's sales on tax.

Published on April 9, 2026

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Mike Braun on Redistricting
Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — In a news conference on Wednesday, Indiana Governor Mike Braun announced a 30-day suspension on the state’s gas tax.

At the beginning of April, the Indiana gas use tax hit 17.2 cents per gallon. The national average for gas is $4.16 a gallon, according to GasBuddy. Indiana’s gas average is $4.14.

In 2022, Statehouse Democrats called for suspending the gas tax starting in March, when the tax reached 18.2 cents per gallon. It then jumped to 29.4 cents in August. Even when Indiana was flush with federal cash, Republicans refused to suspend the tax at the time.

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville) released a statement on Wednesday saying that temporarily suspending Indiana’s sales tax on gas is the right move for Hoosiers.

“The recent spike in gas prices is still leaving many Hoosiers feeling undue pressure on their budgets,” said Sen. Bray. “With affordability top of mind right now, I’m supportive of temporarily suspending the state’s sales tax on gas.”

House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta (D-Fort Wayne) said it’s clear that people in Indiana need economic relief.

“I’m in favor of anything that can provide that, including suspending the gas tax,” he said. “However, it’s been clear for a long time that Hoosiers are struggling, and it’s frustrating that it had to get this bad before Indiana Republicans took action.”

Gov. Braun Announces 30-Day Suspension of Indiana's Gas Use Tax was originally published on wibc.com

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