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JOHN P. KEE RELEASES Tribute to Rance Allen

Gospel Legend John P. Kee Releases "Rance Allen Series"

Published on April 15, 2026

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The Rance Allen Group - Black Music Month
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Gospel music icon John P. Kee is back with a powerful new release. He has now delivered the third of four chapters in his ongoing series. The project is titled Tribute to a Legend: Rance Allen, Chapter 3. It is available through Kee Music Group and Tyscot Records. Above all, this album honors Kee’s spiritual father and mentor, Rance Allen. Allen passed away in 2020 after 50 years of pioneering gospel music.

A Seven-Track Gospel Tribute

Chapter 3 features seven inspired recreations of the Rance Allen Group’s best-loved songs. Overall, the project blends old-school soul energy with powerful gospel vocals. First, the album opens with Stellar Award-winning artist Jason Nelson. He delivers a smooth cover of the 1977 gem “I’m Gonna Make It After All.” His performance showcases a rarely heard side of his effortless tenor. In addition, Philadelphia native Antonio McLendon brings warmth to “You Never Changed.” That track is a moving duet where he and Kee trade passionate riffs.

Moreover, Kee and his protege Zacardi Cortez revisit the Rance Allen Group’s biggest crossover hit. That song, “I Belong to You,” reached the Billboard R&B Singles Top 25 in 1979. Furthermore, gospel quartet legend Paul Porter returns for “You That I Trust.” He first appeared on the original 2011 recording. This time, he joins Shawn Bigby for a standout vocal showcase. Finally, the Soul Seekers’ Teddy Campbell brings elastic energy to the throwback track “I Got to Be Myself.”

Additionally, Pastor Kee wrote an original song titled “Always” as a tribute to Bishop Allen. Allen served as pastor of the New Bethel Church of God in Christ (COGIC) in Toledo, Ohio. Soul singer Jac Ross lends his powerful tenor to the track. As a result, the song evokes the warmth of classic Sam Cooke recordings. Furthermore, Kee brings in the sibling group Shelby 5 for the 2014 radio hit “A Lil Louder (Clap Your Hands).” They give the song a fresh and youthful feel. In conclusion, the album has already surpassed 200,000 streams and continues to grow daily.

Stream or download Tribute to a Legend: Rance Allen, Chapter 3 now at:

Gospel Legend John P. Kee Releases "Rance Allen Series" was originally published on praiserichmond.com

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