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Rihanna to Receive the 2026 Edison Achievement Award

Rihanna to Receive the 2026 Edison Achievement Award

Published on April 19, 2026

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  • Edison Achievement Award™, the organization’s highest honor celebrating individuals who are transforming industries through innovation.
  • “Rihanna has consistently pushed boundaries across music, beauty, fashion, and philanthropy while setting new standards for creativity, inclusivity, and global influence
  • Rihanna has built a legacy rooted in identifying gaps in the market and filling them with purpose-driven excellence

Rihanna to Receive the 2026 Edison Achievement Award

Rihanna and The Clara Lionel Foundation Host 2nd Annual Diamond Ball - Arrivals

Edison Awards has announced that global icon, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Rihanna will receive the prestigious 2026 Edison Achievement Award™, the organization’s highest honor celebrating individuals who are transforming industries through innovation.

Presented annually, the Edison Achievement Award recognizes visionary leaders whose work advances human-centered design, drives meaningful change, and redefines what’s possible across their fields. Recipients are selected by the Edison Awards steering committee based on their impact, influence, and forward-thinking approach.

“Rihanna has consistently pushed boundaries across music, beauty, fashion, and philanthropy while setting new standards for creativity, inclusivity, and global influence,” said CEO Frank Bonafilia. “She embodies the spirit of Thomas Edison by using innovation as a catalyst for progress.”

Throughout her career, Rihanna has built a legacy rooted in identifying gaps in the market and filling them with purpose-driven excellence—making her one of the most influential and innovative figures of her generation.

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