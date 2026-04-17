ESSENCE Festival of Culture® Unveils First Wave of Performers

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Black PR Wire) NEW ORLEANS–(BUSINESS WIRE)– In celebration of Women’s History Month, ESSENCE Festival of Culture® presented by Coca-Cola® unveils the first wave of performers for its 2026 Evening Concert Series, leading with the LADIES welcoming Cardi B, Patti LaBelle, Kehlani, Latto, and former ESSENCE cover stars Brandy & Monica to the Caesars Superdome, July 3–5 in New Orleans. Together, the artist collection signals a stage shaped by women who have set standards, broken ceilings, and built careers on their own terms.

Grammy Award-winning artist Cardi B will make her ESSENCE Festival of Culture® debut, bringing a career that reshaped the commercial and cultural landscape for women in hip-hop. From record-breaking chart milestones to unapologetic authorship over her narrative, Cardi’s rise reflects a generation who turned visibility into leverage and influence into ownership.

Also, making her ESSENCE Festival of Culture® debut, Grammy-nominated rap phenomenon Latto represents a new era of Southern rap dominance. With multi-platinum hits and a growing global footprint, she has built her career with lyrical confidence and business clarity, carving space for women rappers to lead without compromise.

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Kehlani, a Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter, has become one of contemporary R&B’s most emotionally resonant voices. Her catalog blends vulnerability, experimentation, and creative independence, cultivating a loyal audience that sees itself reflected in her storytelling.

Former ESSENCE cover stars Brandy and Monica return to a stage that mirrors their cultural imprint. Both Grammy Award-winning vocalists, their shared history helped define modern R&B collaboration while their individual careers set standards for vocal precision, longevity, and reinvention.

And Patti LaBelle, Grammy Award-winning soul legend and enduring live performer, returns to ESSENCE Festival of Culture® with a voice that has transcended eras. For more than six decades, she has shaped what stage presence and vocal mastery look like for generations of artists who followed.

This first wave spans eras, genres, and artistic approaches, reflecting women whose influence continues to resonate across audiences and industries. Additional performers, special guests, and expanded programming will be announced in a series of curated reveals leading up to July.

By day, the programming of the ESSENCE Festival of Culture® at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, will introduce a dynamic hub where culture and commerce meet. Across these platforms, founders connect with consumers, filmmakers debut new work, beauty innovators set trends, authors engage new audiences, and entrepreneurs scale their businesses in real time. Applications for vendors, creators, and founders interested in participating in SOKO MRKT™ by ESSENCE® and select daytime programming are now open. Entrepreneurs and brands ready to meet their audience face-to-face at ESSENCE Festival of Culture® are encouraged to apply early.

Building on the cultural creator model introduced in 2025, the 2026 ESSENCE Festival of Culture® will continue to bring together visionary voices who will shape programming and creative direction. Together, this group blends intention with community at the center of the weekend, expanding the stories told across every stage. Additional curator announcements will be shared in upcoming weeks.

Tickets for the 2026 ESSENCE Festival of Culture® presented by Coca-Cola® Evening Concert Series are on sale now.

ESSENCE Festival of Culture® Unveils First Wave of Performers was originally published on praiserichmond.com