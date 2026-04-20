Source: @bobandtom / @bobandtom

INDIANAPOLIS — Bob Kevoian, longtime co‑host and co‑founder of “The Bob & Tom Show,” died at 75.

Kevoian died Friday at his home after receiving treatment for gastric cancer. He announced the diagnosis in 2023 and later created a podcast to document his experience.

Kevoian launched “The Bob & Tom Show” with Tom Griswold in Indianapolis in 1983. The program entered national syndication in 1995 and grew into one of the most widely distributed morning radio shows in the country. It aired on hundreds of stations and built a large national audience over several decades.

Kevoian retired from the show in 2015. That same year, the National Radio Hall of Fame inducted him. Over his career, the program earned multiple industry honors, including the Marconi Award and the Kurt Vonnegut Humor Award.

Before his diagnosis, Kevoian stayed involved in creative projects and continued to appear at industry events. After retiring, he spent much of his time traveling with his wife, Becky, and camping in their Airstream RV.

Memorial service details are expected to be announced later.

Bob Kevoian, Longtime “Bob & Tom Show” Co-Host, Dead at 75 was originally published on wibc.com