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The Rich vs. The Wealthy Mindset | Dr. Willie Jolley

The Rich vs. The Wealthy Mindset | Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley blends faith, wisdom and money tips, teaching listeners how ownership turns God-given income into lasting family wealth.

Published on April 20, 2026

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Why This Money Minute Matters

On today’s “Wake Up & Win” segment on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, Dr. Willie Jolley shared a powerful word about money, mindset, and legacy. He said this one minute of inspiration could change your life and your family’s life for generations.

Rich Mindset: Focused On Income

Dr. Jolley has spent more than 20 years interviewing millionaires and billionaires on his “Willie Jolly Wealthy Way” show and podcast. From those conversations, he learned that being rich and being wealthy are not the same. Being rich is about income, the money you earn from the gifts and skills God has given you. The better you are at what you do, the more you can earn, and that can make you rich.

Wealthy Mindset: Focused On Ownership

Wealth, he said, is about something deeper: assets. Being wealthy is about what you own that can keep growing even when you are not working. That can include investments, property, businesses, and other assets he discusses in his new book, “Rich Is Good, Wealthy Is Better.” True financial literacy begins when you shift your focus from just doing to owning.

Financial Literacy Month Challenge

As we observe Financial Literacy Month, Dr. Jolley encouraged the Get Up! Mornings family to go beyond chasing a bigger paycheck. Your income can help you get rich, which is good. But the next step is to make that money work for you through what you own, which is better. Rich can change your lifestyle, but wealthy can bless your children and your children’s children.

Faith, Stewardship, And Generational Wealth

Jolley’s message connects to a faith-based view of stewardship. We honor God not only by earning honestly, but also by managing wisely. This month, he challenged listeners to move from a rich mindset to a wealthy mindset that builds generational freedom. He closed the segment by inviting listeners to visit WinWithWillie.com for more information on his new book and other tools to grow yourself, your faith, and your wealth.

The Rich vs. The Wealthy Mindset | Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com

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