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Urban One's Cruise Relaunched As ONE Voyage Experience

Urban One's Cruise Relaunched As ONE Voyage Experience

The renowned cruise voyage by Urban One has been rebranded, per an announcement on Monday.

Published on April 20, 2026

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ONE Voyage Experience
Source: Urban One / Urban One

The famed Urban One cruise voyage will hit the seas again, but this time under a new name. On Monday (April 20), the company announced that their Fantastic Voyage cruise will now be known as the ONE Voyage Experience. The rebrand represents an evolution in commemoration of the 25th anniversary of its first encounter combining community, music and culture on the high seas.

“For 25 years, this cruise has been about more than entertainment—it’s about community and impact,” said Urban One President & CEO Alfred Liggns in a statement announcing the news. “With ONE Voyage and our partnership with UNCF, we’re expanding that impact and investing in the next generation of leaders.”

The ONE Voyage Experience will also be the stage for a partnership with the United Negro College Fund (UNCF), with the cruise helping to provide support for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) through aid delivered to scholarships and other vital resources for students and their families.

“This partnership demonstrates the power of education and helps to transform lives,” said Maurice E. Jenkins, Jr., UNCF’s Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer. “We’re honored to join Urban One in this next chapter of ONE Voyage, continuing the legacy of giving back and creating pathways for HBCU students to not only succeed—but lead.”

Urban One is also teaming up with Virgin Voyages, with the ONE Voyage Experience taking place on the Resilient Lady. The Resilient Lady is the third ship in Virgin’s fleet, first launching in 2022. The cruise is slated to depart from the Port of Miami on Oct. 26, and is slated to make stops at The Beach Club in Bimini in the Bahamas, with another stop in Nassau before a return on Nov. 1. 

Veteran comedian and radio host Rickey Smiley will be serving as host of the ONE Voyage Experience. The lineup of entertainment so far has some of the best and brightest of the culture, including comedian D.L. Hughley, and music legends like The Commodores, Karyn White, the Ohio Players and more to be announced.

For more information and to book cabins, visit the website.


Urban One's Cruise Relaunched As ONE Voyage Experience was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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