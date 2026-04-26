EARNEST PUGH CELEBRATES 20th ANNIVERSARY of Live CD

Emmy Award–winning actor, Amazon best-selling author, and Stellar Award–winning gospel artist Earnest Pugh continues to build on a remarkable legacy that spans more than two decades

With 13 albums and six No. 1 Billboard hits, Pugh remains one of the most consistent and powerful voices in contemporary gospel music.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of A Worshipper’s Perspective, Pugh will host a special live concert on July 3, 2026, at Christ Missionary Baptist Church in Memphis, Tennessee.

EARNEST PUGH CELEBRATES THE 20 YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF

FIRST LIVE CD

Emmy Award–winning actor, Amazon best-selling author, and Stellar Award–winning gospel artist Earnest Pugh continues to build on a remarkable legacy that spans more than two decades. With 13 albums and six No. 1 Billboard hits, Pugh remains one of the most consistent and powerful voices in contemporary gospel music.

Before rising to widespread acclaim with his breakthrough 2009 release Rain on Us, Pugh introduced audiences to his signature worship style with his debut live recording, A Worshipper’s Perspective. Originally released in 2006 on his independent EPM Music Group, the project featured standout tracks including Thomas Whitfield’s classic “Wrapped Up, Tied Up, Tangled Up,” the heartfelt ballad “Holy Spirit” penned by Brent Jones, and the uplifting “If You Never” by Byron Cage.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of A Worshipper’s Perspective, Pugh will host a special live concert on July 3, 2026, at Christ Missionary Baptist Church in Memphis, Tennessee. The commemorative event promises an unforgettable night of worship and music, beginning at 7 p.m.

The celebration will feature an all-star lineup of gospel talent, including Grammy Award–winning producer Cedric Thompson serving as musical director, along with Stellar Award–winning artist Lena Byrd Miles. Additional performers include Lillian Lloyd, LeJune Thompson, Vincent Tharpe and Kenosis, and K. Will.

As Earnest Pugh honors this milestone, the anniversary concert stands as both a reflection of his enduring impact and a celebration of the music that continues to inspire audiences around the world.

Check out early Earnest Pugh singing the Thomas Whitfield Classic “Wrapped Up Tied Up”